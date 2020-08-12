Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.251 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased WTRG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.26% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.68, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTRG was $45.68, representing a -16.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.52 and a 50.26% increase over the 52 week low of $30.40.

WTRG is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp (SBS). WTRG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.15. Zacks Investment Research reports WTRG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.12%, compared to an industry average of 2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTRG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTRG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTRG as a top-10 holding:

Managed Portfolio Series (TBLU)

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW)

Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

First Trust Water ETF (FIW)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMMO with an increase of 48.12% over the last 100 days. TBLU has the highest percent weighting of WTRG at 5.15%.

