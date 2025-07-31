Essential Utilities, Inc. Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $107.82 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $75.38 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.5% to $514.90 million from $434.40 million last year.

Essential Utilities, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $107.82 Mln. vs. $75.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $514.90 Mln vs. $434.40 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.07-$2.11

