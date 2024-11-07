News & Insights

Essential Utilities downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

November 07, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

Jefferies downgraded Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $41, down from $44, post the Q3 report. The firm says the water segment’s downward rate base revision to 6% from 8%, partially due to limited Delcora visibility, fell slightly below its expectations, likely due to a delayed East Whiteland deal and broader sector challenges. The analyst cites the slowdown in Essential’s water segment for the downgrade. The stock has re-rated successfully, and Jefferies now sees “less appeal to a non-electric, hybrid gas/water utility,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

