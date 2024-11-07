Essential Utilities downgraded to Hold from Buy at Jefferies

Jefferies downgraded Essential Utilities (WTRG) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $41, down from $44, post the Q3 report. The firm says the water segment’s downward rate base revision to 6% from 8%, partially due to limited Delcora visibility, fell slightly below its expectations, likely due to a delayed East Whiteland deal and broader sector challenges. The analyst cites the slowdown in Essential’s water segment for the downgrade. The stock has re-rated successfully, and Jefferies now sees “less appeal to a non-electric, hybrid gas/water utility,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WTRG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.