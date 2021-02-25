Essential Utilities Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WTRG

In trading on Thursday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.99, changing hands as low as $43.64 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.40 per share, with $51.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.78.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.