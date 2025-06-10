Essential Utilities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for WTRG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Essential Utilities Inc (Symbol: WTRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.32, changing hands as high as $38.39 per share. Essential Utilities Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTRG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.18 per share, with $41.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.21.

