Essential Properties Realty Trust Prices Upsized Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 7.7 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $24.60 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 7 million shares of common stock, and the offering is expected to close on February 22, 2023.

The company said it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.

