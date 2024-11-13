Essential Properties Realty Trust price target raised to $35 from $31 at Mizuho

Mizuho raised the firm’s price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to $35 from $31 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note. The firm is turning less constructive on Triple Net REITs as expectations of higher inflation and a “higher for longer” rate environment should weigh on the sector’s investment spreads and growth potential, marking the end of the “pivot party”, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Mizuho adds however that it expects Essential Properties to lead the subsector in terms of 2025 AFFO growth given its sector-leading investment spreads.

