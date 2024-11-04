Essential Properties Realty Trust price target lowered to $34 from $37 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst John Kilichowski lowered the firm’s price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) to $34 from $37 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes 40 REITs it covers reported this week with 24 beats, 3 misses and 13 meets. 27 bumped 2024 guidance, 2 cut, 9 maintained. On average, reporting companies underperformed REITs by -50 bps the day they reported and -140 bps through Friday midday, Wells adds.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EPRT:
- Essential Properties Realty Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Essential Properties Realty Trust reports Q3 adjusted FFO 43c, consensus 44c
- Essential Properties Realty Trust sees 2025 adjusted FFO $1.84-$1.89
- Essential Properties Realty Trust affirms 2024 adjusted FFO outlook $1.72-$1.75
- Is EPRT a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.