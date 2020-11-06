Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

As you might know, Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) recently reported its third-quarter numbers. It was a pretty mixed result, with revenues beating expectations to hit US$43m. Statutory earnings fell 2.5% short of analyst forecasts, reaching US$0.13 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:EPRT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Essential Properties Realty Trust are now predicting revenues of US$193.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a solid 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 2.4% to US$0.58. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$190.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.57 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The consensus price target rose 7.9% to US$21.42despite there being no meaningful change to earnings estimates. It could be that the analystsare reflecting the predictability of Essential Properties Realty Trust's earnings by assigning a price premium. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Essential Properties Realty Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Essential Properties Realty Trust shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Essential Properties Realty Trust's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 19%, compared to a historical growth rate of 37% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.0% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Essential Properties Realty Trust is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Essential Properties Realty Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Essential Properties Realty Trust you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.