Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.7, the dividend yield is 3.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $28.7, representing a -12.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.92 and a 77.38% increase over the 52 week low of $16.18.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.52. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.47%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eprt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPRT as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 3.89% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPRT at 2.49%.

