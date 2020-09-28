Dividends
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EPRT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.03, the dividend yield is 5.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $18.03, representing a -38.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.34 and a 196.55% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 79.37%, compared to an industry average of -26.4%.

