Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $23.69, representing a -6.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.22 and a 147.29% increase over the 52 week low of $9.58.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.44. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 185.61%, compared to an industry average of -4.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

