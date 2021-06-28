Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.25, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $27.25, representing a -6.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.29 and a 99.63% increase over the 52 week low of $13.65.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.43. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 186.74%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPRT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPRT as a top-10 holding:

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (EPRT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NETL with an increase of 16.99% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPRT at 4.17%.

