Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.54, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $28.54, representing a -13.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.92 and a 42.7% increase over the 52 week low of $20.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.62. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.92%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eprt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPRT as a top-10 holding:

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (ROOF)

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ROOF with an increase of 0.88% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EPRT at 2.56%.

