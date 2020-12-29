Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.24 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.35% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.4, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $21.4, representing a -27.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.34 and a 251.97% increase over the 52 week low of $6.08.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.57. Zacks Investment Research reports EPRT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 79.63%, compared to an industry average of -24.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EPRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EPRT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EPRT as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 11.85% over the last 100 days.

