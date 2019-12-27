Dividends
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EPRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.55% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.65, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EPRT was $24.65, representing a -9.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $27.10 and a 84.23% increase over the 52 week low of $13.38.

EPRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). EPRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.58.

