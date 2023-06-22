Essential Properties Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPRT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: EPRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.39, changing hands as low as $23.32 per share. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPRT's low point in its 52 week range is $18.88 per share, with $26.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.30.

