Essential Properties Realty Trust Appoints Scott Estes To Succeed Paul Bossidy As Chairman

November 13, 2023 — 08:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) announced Monday that Paul Bossidy has notified the Company of his intent to retire as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, effective as of December 31, 2023, after nearly 7 years as Chairman.

Bossidy's retirement decision was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, disclosures, policies or practices.

In connection with Bossidy's retirement, the size of the Board will be reduced from eight members to seven members, and the Board has appointed current Board member, Scott Estes, to become the Board's Chairman upon Bossidy's retirement.

Estes has over 29 years of REIT industry experience. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Welltower, Inc. (WELL).

