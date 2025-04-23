ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST Earnings Results: $EPRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST ($EPRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. The company also reported revenue of $129,350,000, beating estimates of $126,268,207 by $3,081,793.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $EPRT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST Insider Trading Activity

ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST insiders have traded $EPRT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EPRT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN D SAUTEL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 70,000 shares for an estimated $2,259,375 .

. PETER M. MAVOIDES (President and CEO) sold 16,829 shares for an estimated $536,676

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 149 institutional investors add shares of ESSENTIAL PPT RLTY TST stock to their portfolio, and 156 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.