Essential Metals terminates deed with Tianqi-IGO JV as shareholders disapprove

April 20, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Essential Metals Ltd ESS.AX said on Friday it had terminated a scheme implementation deed signed with Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ in January this year.

The news comes a day after the lithium miner's shareholders knocked down a A$136 million bid from a joint venture between China's Tianqi Lithium and Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX.

