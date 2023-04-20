Essential Metals terminates deed with Tianqi-IGO JV as shareholders disapprove

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Essential Metals Ltd ESS.AX said on Friday it had terminated a scheme implementation deed signed with Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ in January this year.

The news comes a day after the lithium miner's shareholders knocked down a A$136 million bid from a joint venture between China's Tianqi Lithium and Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.