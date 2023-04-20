Essential Metals kills Tianqi-IGO takeover deal, open to other bids

Updates with background, details

April 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Essential Metals Ltd ESS.AX said on Friday it had terminated a A$136 million ($91.69 million) takeover deal signed with China's Tianqi Lithium 002466.SZ in January this year.

The news comes a day after the Australian lithium miner's shareholders knocked down the buyout proposal from a joint venture of Tianqi Lithium and Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX.

Essential had in the December quarter invited expression of interest from local and international lithium players, a key step to advance the Pioneer Dome Project in Western Australia.

The company is now free to engage with other parties, as well as those who had expressed interest in the December quarter, it said in a filing.

"Our Pioneer Dome Lithium Project is primed for development and the company is extremely well placed to consider future strategic opportunities," said Chairman Craig McGown.

Essential said the project, where it hopes to commence production in 2025, is progressing well with the primary focus now on exploration activities and detailed feasibility studies.

($1 = 1.4832 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal and Subhranshu Sahu)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.