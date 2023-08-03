Essential Marketing Tips for Success in the Digital Age

In today’s fast-paced digital age, succeeding at marketing requires understanding the power of frequency, the art of capturing and perpetuating your message, and embracing the Stage Theory. As a seasoned speaker, author, and entrepreneur, these are my invaluable tips to help you navigate the ever-changing marketing landscape and make your brand stand out in a sea of competitors.

1. Finding Your Frequency:

In the era of social media and numerous platforms, your brand now reaches billions of people.

To make your mark, you must find your frequency, which is the strength of your signal. Think of it as the unique vibration that sets your brand apart from others.

Having clarity in your message is essential because authenticity resonates with audiences the fastest.

Know who your target audience is, and what pool you belong to. This allows you to communicate with the right hook, story, and ask, gaining attention from the right crowd. If you’re selling nail polish, you want your message and story to be tailored towards those who purchase nail polish.

2. Capture, Modify, Amplify, Perpetuate:

Once you find your frequency, the next step is to capture it. Use the various platforms available today to reach different audiences.

Modify your message accordingly to each of these platforms in order to connect with each audience segment effectively. Consistency is key in amplifying your frequency and content.

Keep engaging with your audiences and ensure your message remains clear across all channels as you amplify it on a variety of different platforms.

Perpetuate your content with a long-term strategy in mind so that you are able to monetize off of your frequency. Content created today can still attract and engage audiences ten years from now, making it a valuable investment for the future.

3. Embrace the Stage Theory:

Shakespeare’s timeless wisdom, Stage Theory, holds even greater significance today with the various platforms of social media at our disposal.

Every platform is your stage, and people have the power to watch, feel, and grow with your content. When you create content and establish your brand’s frequency, it might initially resonate with only a few people.

However, if those few people are able to share it with others, the reach can become extraordinary. The key is not to give up too soon. Many people quit when they are only 25% of the way there, missing out on the potential for exponential growth.

Find your frequency, have clarity in your message, and engage with the right audience. Once you are able to do so, you must capture your frequency, modify it for different platforms, and amplify it consistently. Perpetuate your content with a well-thought-out strategy that capitalizes on long-term growth. Remember, every platform is your stage, and with persistent effort, your message can reach unprecedented heights. So, embrace these three tips, and watch your brand soar to new heights in the dynamic world of marketing.

