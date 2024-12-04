News & Insights

Personal Finance

Essential Coats to Survive the Winter

December 04, 2024 — 11:37 am EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Essential Coats to Survive the Winter

Preparing for winter’s harshest days requires more than layering up; it demands the right outerwear tailored to the season’s challenges. Here are the key jacket styles, each combining practicality and warmth. 

 

From the parkas used by Arctic communities to bomber jackets born out of aviation needs, each coat carries a legacy of functionality. 

 

Overcoats, waxed canvas jackets, and trench coats offer durability and protection, with features designed for varied conditions. 

 

Meanwhile, puffer and down jackets prioritize insulation, leveraging modern and traditional materials to lock in heat. Finally, the classic peacoat, steeped in maritime history, balances timeless style with winter utility.

Finsum: Wythe in New York City is making one of the most durable heavyweight topcoats that can be perfect for frigid office attire that maintains style. 

 

  • fashion
  • lifestyle

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.