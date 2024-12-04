Preparing for winter’s harshest days requires more than layering up; it demands the right outerwear tailored to the season’s challenges. Here are the key jacket styles, each combining practicality and warmth.

From the parkas used by Arctic communities to bomber jackets born out of aviation needs, each coat carries a legacy of functionality.

Overcoats, waxed canvas jackets, and trench coats offer durability and protection, with features designed for varied conditions.

Meanwhile, puffer and down jackets prioritize insulation, leveraging modern and traditional materials to lock in heat. Finally, the classic peacoat, steeped in maritime history, balances timeless style with winter utility.

Finsum: Wythe in New York City is making one of the most durable heavyweight topcoats that can be perfect for frigid office attire that maintains style.

fashion

lifestyle

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.