Essent vs. Progressive: Which Insurance Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Essent Group maintains high net margins by specializing in the niche U.S. mortgage insurance market.

Progressive leverages massive scale and data-driven pricing to lead the personal and commercial auto segments.

Which insurance-focused stock offers the best path for your portfolio as the housing and auto markets shift?

10 stocks we like better than Essent Group ›

Investors seeking steady financial exposure face a choice between niche mortgage specialist Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and the diversified property and casualty giant Progressive (NYSE:PGR) as they head into 2026.

While both companies operate as insurers, they occupy very different corners of the financial landscape. Essent protects lenders against mortgage defaults, whereas Progressive provides broad coverage for vehicles and homes. This comparison evaluates which business model provides the better balance of growth and stability for your holdings.

The case for Essent

Essent Group provides private mortgage insurance to mortgage lenders, including depository institutions and credit unions. The company focuses on single-family mortgage loans, helping borrowers with lower down payments secure financing while protecting lenders from losses. Its top ten customers generated about 59% of new insurance written in late 2025. One specific customer accounts for more than 10% of total revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $1.26 billion, a slight increase of from the prior year. Despite essentially flat revenue growth, the company generated net income of nearly $690.0 million, down about $40 million from 2024. This performance came during a period of steady demand for housing finance despite fluctuating interest rates.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, and a low figure like this indicates that the company relies very little on borrowed funds.

The case for Progressive

Progressive operates within the competitive landscape of insurance stocks, selling auto, home, and commercial protection. It reaches customers through direct channels like mobile apps and websites, as well as a vast network of independent agents. The company has a significant commercial presence, where its transportation network business accounts for roughly 14% of its commercial premiums. It remains a leader in using data to price risk more accurately than many rivals.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $83.2 billion, representing a robust 12% growth over the previous year. The company reported a net income of $11.3 billion for the period. Its net margin was roughly 13.6%, a significant increase over prior years. This expansion in profitability suggests the company successfully adjusted its pricing to keep up with rising repair and medical costs.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.3x.

Risk profile comparison

Essent faces intense competition from other private mortgage insurers and government-supported programs like the FHA. Its business is highly sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, particularly mortgage interest rates and housing affordability. Because the company relies on a small number of large lenders, the loss of any major partner could significantly hurt its revenue. Additionally, regulatory changes regarding capital standards or housing finance reform could disrupt its core operations.

Progressive must navigate a highly competitive property and casualty market featuring rivals like The Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) and The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). The company is exposed to unpredictable catastrophe risks, such as hurricanes or wildfires, which climate change may make more frequent. Profitability depends on the accuracy of its loss reserves in an inflationary environment where repair costs fluctuate. It also faces a complex legal environment with ongoing litigation that can impact its business practices and bottom line.

Valuation comparison

Investors must decide between the discounted earnings multiple offered by Essent and the premium valuation that Progressive commands for its rapid revenue growth.

Metric Essent Progressive Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.9x 13.8x 17.3x P/S ratio 4.8x 1.5x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Essent is seen tallying revenue of $1.37 billion in 2026, a rise of about 9% as sluggish homebuying and mortgage refinancing crimp business. Net income is expected to decline to $663 million, a drop of about 4%. The business still has a health profit margin. The lack of housing affordability is raising concerns about lenders taking on more risk, extending mortgages to consumers who may have been denied in the past. Essent generally has a strong buyer, with an average credit rating of 745, which means the real risk is someone losing their job. Given the labor force’s 50-year low in participation rate, it suggests that people have given up hunting for work, which could trickle down to more bad loans affecting Essent.

Progressive, meanwhile, should see about a 6% rise in revenue to $88 billion in 2026. Net income is expected to drop about 8% to $10.4 billion. Higher fuel prices mean Progressive is tapping the brakes a bit on the scale of its price hikes for commercial drivers. The company continues to gain market share in the personal auto sector and is generally aggressive there. Profits are being clipped by that, with marketing spend expected to grow by 20% this year. The headwinds for American consumers are affecting businesses, but Progressive has shown it is able to weather downturns.

Not to equate the two periods in terms of risk, but the financial crisis of 2008 showed that the housing mortgage market is a great one until it isn’t. Choosing between Essent Group and Progressive probably comes down to your view of the economy and where it’s headed in the next year. Given the ‘K-shaped’ economy where most Americans are doing worse off, and hints that consumers are starting to feel the pinch in their wallets more, that suggests there could be risk ahead for mortgages, and therefore for Essent.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Progressive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.