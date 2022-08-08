Essent Group's (NYSE:ESNT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 12th of September to $0.22. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.1%, which is below the industry average.

Essent Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, Essent Group does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 9.5%, meaning that Essent Group may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 42.2%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 13% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:ESNT Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Essent Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 3 years was $0.60 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.88. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Essent Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 24% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Essent Group's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Essent Group (of which 1 is significant!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

