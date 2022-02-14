Essent Group's (NYSE:ESNT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Essent Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:ESNT) dividend will be increasing to US$0.20 on 21st of March. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Essent Group's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, Essent Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 2.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 12% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NYSE:ESNT Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

Essent Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was US$0.60 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.80. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Essent Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like Essent Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Essent Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Essent Group that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

