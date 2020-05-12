Essent Group's (ESNT) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Essent Group Ltd ESNT reported first-quarter 2020 operating net income per share of $1.52 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.6%. The bottom line increased 16.9% year over year.



Operational Update



Essent Group recorded total operating revenues of $229 million, which increased 13.9% year over year on higher net investment income (up 3.8%) and net premiums earned (up 16.1%).



Insurance in force increased 15.6% to $165.6 billion.



Persistency, the percentage of insurance remaining in force from one year prior, was 73.9% as of Mar 31, 2020, down 360 basis points (bps) year over year.



New insurance written was $13.5 billion, up 22.7% year over year.



Total expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $52.1 million.



In the quarter under review, loss ratio was 3.9%, which improved 100 basis points year over year.

Financial Update



Essent Group had $31.1 million in cash, down 56.5% from 2019 end. Total stockholders' equity increased to $3.1 billion, up from nearly $3 billion at 2019 end.



Essent Group had $225 million of term debt outstanding as on Mar 31, 2020 and maintained $75 million of undrawn capacity under the revolving component of its credit facility.



Adjusted book value per share was $30.89 as of Mar 31, 2020.



Return on equity deteriorated 120 basis points to 19.6% at quarter end from 20.8% at 2019 end.



Combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty and Essent Guaranty of PA, was 11.7:1 as of Mar 31, 2020.



Operating cash flow was $163 million in the reported quarter.



Capital Deployment



The board of directors of Essent Group announced a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share. The dividend will be paid out on Jun 12, 2020, to shareholders of record as of Jun 2.



