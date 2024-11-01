Essent Group reports Q3 EPS $1.65, consensus $1.73

Reports Q3 revenue $316.58M, consensus $317.47M. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, as we continue to generate high quality earnings,” said CEO Mark Casale. “Our results continue to benefit from the impact of interest rates on persistency and the growth in our investment portfolio. Our performance for the quarter demonstrates the strength of our operating model in producing strong returns and growing book value per share.”

