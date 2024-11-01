News & Insights

Stocks

Essent Group reports Q3 EPS $1.65, consensus $1.73

November 01, 2024 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $316.58M, consensus $317.47M. “We are pleased with our third quarter financial results, as we continue to generate high quality earnings,” said CEO Mark Casale. “Our results continue to benefit from the impact of interest rates on persistency and the growth in our investment portfolio. Our performance for the quarter demonstrates the strength of our operating model in producing strong returns and growing book value per share.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ESNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.