News & Insights

Markets
ESNT

Essent Group Raises Dividend; Confirms Outlook - Update

February 14, 2025 — 07:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Dividend, Outlook)

Essent Group Ltd. (ENB.TO) has increased its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to C$0.9425 per share, or C$3.77 on an annualized basis, commencing with the dividend that will be paid on March 1, to shareholders of record on February 14.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA guidance of $19.4 billion to $20 billion and distributable cash flow per share of $5.50 to $5.90.

The Group has also reaffirmed its 2023-26 near-term growth outlook of 7 to 9 percent for adjusted EBITDA, 4 to 6 percent for adjusted earnings per share, and around 3 percent for DCF per share growth.

Q4 Results:

Essent Group reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $167.900 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $175.367 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.0% to $315.027 million from $297.277 million last year.

Essent Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $167.900 Mln. vs. $175.367 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.58 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue: $315.027 Mln vs. $297.277 Mln last year.

For the fourth quarter, Essent Group posted net premiums earned of $244.465 million, compared with $245.614 million recorded for the same period last year.

The company will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on March 24 to shareholders of record as of March 14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.