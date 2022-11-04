Markets
ESNT

Essent Group Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Increases Dividend

November 04, 2022 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) reported third quarter net income of $178.1 million or $1.66 per share, compared to $205.4 million or $1.84 per share, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $261.77 million from $283.54 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $245.9 million in revenue. Essent also announced that its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter