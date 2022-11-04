Essent Group Q3 Profit Tops Estimates; Increases Dividend

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) reported third quarter net income of $178.1 million or $1.66 per share, compared to $205.4 million or $1.84 per share, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.50, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues declined to $261.77 million from $283.54 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $245.9 million in revenue. Essent also announced that its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 12, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2022.

