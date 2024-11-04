Essent Group price target lowered to $67 from $73 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Essent Group (ESNT) to $67 from $73 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its earnings miss. The company’s Q3 results reflected healthy fundamentals across the business however and featured highly profitable combined ratios, notable reserve releases, and high persistency levels, with volume a bit better than RBC forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.