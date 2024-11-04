News & Insights

Stocks

Essent Group price target lowered to $67 from $73 at RBC Capital

November 04, 2024 — 09:51 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Essent Group (ESNT) to $67 from $73 but keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its earnings miss. The company’s Q3 results reflected healthy fundamentals across the business however and featured highly profitable combined ratios, notable reserve releases, and high persistency levels, with volume a bit better than RBC forecast, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ESNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.