Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

Essent Group Ltd.'s (NYSE:ESNT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.22 on 12th of September. This takes the annual payment to 2.1% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Essent Group's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end.

Having paid out dividends for only 3 years, Essent Group does not have much of a history being a dividend paying company. Based on its last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 9.5%, meaning that Essent Group may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 12.9%. Fortunately, analysts forecast the future payout ratio to be 14% over the same time horizon, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:ESNT Historic Dividend August 26th 2022

Essent Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.60, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.88. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. Essent Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Essent Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 24% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Essent Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Essent Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Essent Group (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about. Is Essent Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.