Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 30th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

Essent Group's next dividend payment will be US$0.16 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.64 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Essent Group has a trailing yield of approximately 1.4% on its current stock price of $46.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Essent Group is paying out just 15% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ESNT Historic Dividend November 25th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. That's why it's comforting to see Essent Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years.

We'd also point out that Essent Group issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Given that Essent Group has only been paying a dividend for a year, there's not much of a past history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Essent Group? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Essent Group more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Essent Group is facing. For example - Essent Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

