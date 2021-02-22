Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Full-Year Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues of US$955m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at US$3.88, missing estimates by 2.6%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ESNT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 23rd 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering Essent Group are now predicting revenues of US$1.04b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 34% to US$5.22. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.09b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.39 in 2021. It's pretty clear that pessimism has reared its head after the latest results, leading to a weaker revenue outlook and a minor downgrade to earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$55.25, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Essent Group's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Essent Group analyst has a price target of US$65.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$48.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Essent Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.6% increase next year well below the historical 20%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 1.9% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Essent Group is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Essent Group. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.25, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Essent Group going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Essent Group that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.