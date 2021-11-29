Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.86, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $42.86, representing a -20.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.22 and a 8.18% increase over the 52 week low of $39.62.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 51.93%, compared to an industry average of 8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esnt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

