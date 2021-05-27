Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.1, the dividend yield is 1.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $48.1, representing a -11.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.22 and a 56.4% increase over the 52 week low of $30.76.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.3%, compared to an industry average of 8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

