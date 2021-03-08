Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 09, 2021

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ESNT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $42.27, representing a -14.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.53 and a 141.27% increase over the 52 week low of $17.52.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.88. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.73%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

