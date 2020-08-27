Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.19, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $35.19, representing a -36.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.84 and a 100.86% increase over the 52 week low of $17.52.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.64%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESNT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFG with an increase of 62.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESNT at 1.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.