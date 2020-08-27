Dividends
ESNT

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ESNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.19, the dividend yield is 1.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESNT was $35.19, representing a -36.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.84 and a 100.86% increase over the 52 week low of $17.52.

ESNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). ESNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.63. Zacks Investment Research reports ESNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -41.64%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ESNT as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF (RFG)
  • Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV)
  • iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RFG with an increase of 62.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESNT at 1.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESNT

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular