Essent Group Ltd. Profit Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $175.433 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $181.719 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $317.558 million from $298.357 million last year.

Essent Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175.433 Mln. vs. $181.719 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $317.558 Mln vs. $298.357 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the company posted net premiums earned of $245.848 million, higher than $245.590 million, recorded for the same period last year.

Essent will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on June 10, to shareholders of record as of May 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.