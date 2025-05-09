Markets
ESNT

Essent Group Ltd. Profit Declines In Q1, But Beats Estimates

May 09, 2025 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $175.433 million, or $1.69 per share. This compares with $181.719 million, or $1.70 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $317.558 million from $298.357 million last year.

Essent Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175.433 Mln. vs. $181.719 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.69 vs. $1.70 last year. -Revenue: $317.558 Mln vs. $298.357 Mln last year.

For the first quarter, the company posted net premiums earned of $245.848 million, higher than $245.590 million, recorded for the same period last year.

Essent will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per share on June 10, to shareholders of record as of May 30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.