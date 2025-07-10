Essent Group (ESNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.82, changing hands as low as $56.78 per share. Essent Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESNT's low point in its 52 week range is $51.61 per share, with $65.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.32.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.