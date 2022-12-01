Essent Group (ESNT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Essent Group Ltd (Symbol: ESNT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $40.24, changing hands as high as $40.59 per share. Essent Group Ltd shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESNT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.27 per share, with $50.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.