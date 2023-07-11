Essent Group (ESNT) Closes Title Insurance Operations Buyout

Essent Group Ltd. ESNT has closed its acquisition of Agents National Title Holding Company and Boston National Holdings LLC, expanding its presence in the title insurance industry. This strategic move will significantly benefit Essent, a leading provider of private mortgage insurance, and allow the company to leverage its resources and expertise in a new sector of the real estate market.



The transaction was announced in February 2023 for a purchase consideration of $100 million.

Expanding Into Title Insurance

Agents National Title, a Missouri-based title insurance underwriter, operates through a network of title insurance agents. Boston National Title is an independent title agency in North Carolina that offers title and settlement services. By acquiring these companies, Essent gains access to a team of experienced title professionals and a broader market reach.

A Perfect Fit

According to Mark Casale, chairman and CEO of Essent, the acquisition of Agents National Title and Boston National Title makes perfect sense for the company. Title insurance complements Essent's existing mortgage insurance business, as it has historically shown low and stable loss ratios. This buyout allows Essent to capitalize on its capital position, extensive lender network, and operational expertise to drive growth in the adjacent real estate sector.

Historical Success in Strategic Acquisitions

Essent has a track record of using strategic acquisitions to fuel its growth. By identifying companies that align with its core competencies and offer synergistic benefits, Essent has expanded its market presence and enhanced its offerings. This latest acquisition follows a series of successful transactions that have propelled Essent's position in the mortgage insurance industry and beyond.



ESNT stated its strong financial performance affords it the ability to take a balanced approach to capital between distribution and deployment.

Acquisitions in the Finance Space

Brown & Brown, Inc.’s BRO subsidiary acquired assets of Brownlee Agency, Inc. The addition of Brownlee Agency will boost Brown & Brown’s presence in Georgia.



Brown & Brown and its subsidiaries continuously make strategic acquisitions to expand globally, add capabilities and boost operations. Also, these buyouts help the company increase commissions and fees, which drive revenues. Its impressive growth is augmented by organic and inorganic means across all segments. Consistent operational results have been aiding Brown & Brown in generating solid cash flows for deployment in strategic initiatives.



American Financial Group, Inc. AFG has acquired Crop Risk Services ("CRS"), a primary crop insurance general agent based in Decatur, IL, for a cash consideration of $240 million from American International Group. The inclusion of CRS into the fold will reinforce Great American's position as the fifth largest provider of multi-peril crop insurance in the United States.



American Financial Group has a track record of reaping the rewards of strategic acquisitions. It is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium-sized acquisitions and product launches. It is prudently investing in businesses.



Marsh & McLennan Companies’ MMC subsidiary Marsh McLennan Agency acquired Integrity HR, Inc., marking the launch of a new national HR consulting capability.



Acquisitions are part of the core growth strategies of the company. MMC made numerous purchases within its different operating units, enabling it to enter new regions, expand within the existing ones, foray into businesses, develop segments and specialize within its existing businesses.



