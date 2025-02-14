ESSENT GROUP Earnings Results: $ESNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

ESSENT GROUP ($ESNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported earnings of $1.58 per share, missing estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $315,030,000, missing estimates of $320,152,704 by $-5,122,704.

ESSENT GROUP Insider Trading Activity

ESSENT GROUP insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B WEINSTOCK (SVP and CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $127,180

ESSENT GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 165 institutional investors add shares of ESSENT GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 141 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

