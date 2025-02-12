ESSENT GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $ESNT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ESSENT GROUP ($ESNT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $320,152,704 and earnings of $1.68 per share.
ESSENT GROUP Insider Trading Activity
ESSENT GROUP insiders have traded $ESNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID B WEINSTOCK (SVP and CFO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $127,180
ESSENT GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of ESSENT GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 734,117 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,965,329
- COOKE & BIELER LP added 700,730 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,147,741
- FMR LLC removed 535,098 shares (-5.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,401,450
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 510,539 shares (-96.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,822,552
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 432,034 shares (+3.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,519,930
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 394,175 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $25,341,510
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP removed 306,843 shares (-83.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,704,532
