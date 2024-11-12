Essensys PLC to Reveal Annual Results on Nov 26

essensys PLC (GB:ESYS) has released an update.
Essensys PLC, a leader in software and technology for flexible workspaces, is set to release its annual results for the fiscal year ending July 2024 on November 26th. The company will host both an in-person analyst meeting and a live presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform, highlighting its commitment to transparency and investor engagement. As the real estate sector continues to evolve towards digital-first solutions, essensys remains at the forefront, addressing the operational challenges of landlords and workspace operators.
