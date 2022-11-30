Essar Oil UK to build $430 mln carbon capture facility at Stanlow refinery

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

November 30, 2022

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK said on Wednesday it planned to invest 360 million pounds ($432 million) to build a carbon capture and storage (CCS) facility at its Stanlow refinery.

Once complete in 2027, the CCS plant will eliminate an estimated 0.81 million tonnes of CO2 per year – the equivalent of taking 400,000 cars off the road, eliminating nearly 40% of all Stanlow emissions, Essar said.

($1 = 0.8337 pounds)

