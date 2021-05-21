Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing for Stanlow

Contributor
Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday.

Adds detail

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday.

The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.

The company which operates the 200,000 barrel per day Stanlow oil refinery, said the new financing will allow it to focus on its transition to become a "Low Carbon Energy Provider" of the future.

It is already working on delivering two blue hydrogen production hubs at Stanlow, which will attract 750 million pounds ($1.06 billion) in investments, it said.

($1 = 0.7044 pounds)

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More