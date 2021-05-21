Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing

Ahmad Ghaddar Reuters
Published

Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday.

The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.

