Essar Oil UK agrees $850 million in financing

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Essar Oil UK has obtained more than $850 million in financing to replace a former credit facility and access additional capital, it said on Friday.

The funding includes bilateral arrangements with many of the refiner's key customers on enhanced payment terms and other long-term financing, linked primarily to crude supply, the company said.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar Editing by David Goodman)

((Ahmad.Ghaddar@thomsonreuters.com; +442075424435; Reuters Messaging: ahmad.ghaddar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.