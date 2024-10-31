ESSA Stops Phase 2 Study Of Masofaniten Combo In Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

(RTTNews) - ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) announced that it has made the decision to terminate the Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating in a 2:1 randomization masofaniten combined with enzalutamide versus enzalutamide single agent in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer naive to second-generation antiandrogens.

The decision was based on a protocol-specified interim review of the safety, PK and efficacy data, which showed a much higher rate of PSA90 response in patients treated with enzalutamide monotherapy than were expected based upon historical data. In addition, there was no clear efficacy benefit seen with the combination of masofaniten plus enzalutamide compared to enzalutamide single agent. A futility analysis determined a low likelihood of meeting the prespecified primary endpoint of the study.

The combination of masofaniten plus enzalutamide was well-tolerated with no new safety signals and a safety profile similar to that seen in Phase 1 studies.

The company said it will initiate a strategic process to explore and review a range of strategic options focused on maximizing shareholder value.

As part of the effort to focus its resources, ESSA is also planning to terminate the other remaining company-sponsored and investigator-sponsored clinical studies evaluating masofaniten either as a monotherapy or in combination with other agents.

