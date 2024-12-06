ESSA Pharma Introduces New Executive Severance Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
ESSA Pharma ( (EPIX) ) has shared an update.
ESSA Pharma Inc. has introduced a new Severance Plan, replacing previous cash severance benefits for certain executive officers. This plan offers cash severance ranging from 1 to 1.5 times an officer’s base salary, with additional compensation for the CEO, tied to events like a Change in Control. The plan aims to retain key executives by providing economic security in case of qualifying terminations, ensuring stability and encouraging dedication to the company’s growth.
