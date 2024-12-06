ESSA Pharma Introduces New Executive Severance Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ESSA Pharma ( (EPIX) ) has shared an update.

ESSA Pharma Inc. has introduced a new Severance Plan, replacing previous cash severance benefits for certain executive officers. This plan offers cash severance ranging from 1 to 1.5 times an officer’s base salary, with additional compensation for the CEO, tied to events like a Change in Control. The plan aims to retain key executives by providing economic security in case of qualifying terminations, ensuring stability and encouraging dedication to the company’s growth.

Find detailed analytics on EPIX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.